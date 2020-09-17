This morning, Lore’l had to give Paris Hilton “Who’s Cappin?!” for Thursday September 17th.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a recent interview, Paris Hilton is opening up about the way she was treated when her infamous sex tape was leaked in 2003, noting it likely wouldn’t happen in a post-#MeToo world.

When asked if the #MeToo movement has made it so no other women would face a similar public climate today, Hilton vehemently agreed.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“100%. The way I was treated was just so cruel and so painful,” she explained. “I’m thankful today that women can be respected for that and would not be treated like that. I wasn’t lucky in that situation with the way that people were, but at least there’s been change now.”

Now, Lore’l isn’t playing down any alleged abuse or issues she may have faced, but you have to question some of these statements she is making, while promoting her new documentary…

SEE ALSO: The Impact Of Quarantine On Relationships [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Be Careful: Cardi B Wants Her Divorce From Offset To Be Drama Free

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Paris Hilton [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: