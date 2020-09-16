CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Edgewood Cancels Classes After A Student Threatens To Shoot Up The School

Due to a  student threatening to shoot up the school all Edgewood city schools and been canceled today.

Via Fox19

No staff or students are to report.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said the district closed all schools as a precaution. They received a report that a student made an online threat to shoot up the high school, he said.

The student who is believed to have made the alleged threat is under arrest and was taken to the county’s juvenile detention facility in Hamilton, he said.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: Edgewood Cancels Classes After A Student Threatens To Shoot Up The School  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
15 items
#LovecraftCountry: Tic Dishes Out Fade To Dad, Montrose…
 12 hours ago
09.16.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 17 hours ago
09.15.20
Teyana Taylor’s Abs Are Back Just Days After…
 20 hours ago
09.15.20
15 items
Tory Lanez Allegedly Slept With Megan Thee Stallions…
 21 hours ago
09.16.20
Photos
Close