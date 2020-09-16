CLOSE
One Vote Ohio – A Real Discussion on Voting

One Vote Ohio

Source:   Radio One

2020 is a year of change… and you are the change that’s needed! Join us on our Facebook pages for One Vote Ohio – a real discussion on voting Wednesday, September 30th at 7pm. Join Joy 107.1’s very own Yaves Ellis, Sam Sylk of Cleveland’s 93.1 WZAK and Tropikana of Cincinnati’s 101 The Wiz along with surprise celebrity guests! Remember – one vote is better than no vote! We’ll be live on Facebook and YouTube to discuss Trump, Biden and everything Cleveland you need to know for November 3rd! Your vote counts! One Vote Ohio is powered by AARP Ohio and Radio One Ohio.

