Ohio Man Arrested in Puerto Rico For 1981 Rape

Cleveland: We don’t know the day or either the hour, however, we do know the promise is weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning and that joy has come for the scares endured on a family 40 years ago in a rape case that went cold, but now justice will be served.
Julio Rentas has been on the run since 1981 but his run is now over.
Julio Rentas was arrested on Sept. 9 in Puerto Rico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The 67-year-old is accused of sneaking into the bedroom of a 14-year-old girl on Jan. 4, 1981 and raping her. Read more
