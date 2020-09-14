Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ray J Files For Divorce

| 09.14.20
Ray J & Princess Love

Source: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET / Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BET

Ray J Files For Divorce

Looks like Ray J has had a change of heart when it comes to his marriage.
According to legal documents filed today,  Ray J filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Court and is asking a judge to order joint custody of the couple’s two children. This comes after Princess Love withdrew her filing for divorce back in July.

Ray J claims the couple has a prenuptial agreement, which outlines support, and personal property which is not a part of the marriage and should be enforced.

Tyrese Opens Up with TVONE’s Uncensored

Tyrese sat down with TVONE’s Uncensored and opened up about not feeling attractive growing up. He explains that his darker skin tone was the cause of a lot of bullying.

 

