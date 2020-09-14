Phaidra Knight’s Active Wear Brand Takes Diversity and Inclusion to Another Level

In recent years, the fashion world has become more aware of the need for diversity and inclusion. There has been a large push for brands to be more size inclusive. While marketing to all sizes is important, what about diversity in style? In the athletic world, most clothes are either ultra-feminine or completely masculine; no in-between.

World Rugby Hall of Famer Phaidra Knight saw a void that needed to be filled. Athletes with a muscular build and an androgynous style needed an athleisure brand that would keep them looking fresh, without compromising comfort. With those qualities in mind, Phaidra developed a fun, stylish, innovative brand. PSK Collective is an inclusive athleisure brand that strives for the empowerment and equality of women. The clothing line is a bold fusion of streetwear and athletic apparel that speaks to all body shapes and sizes.

“I’ve been a life-long athlete and I’ve always had a pretty athletic build. When I started to develop more and lift weights, I had a very muscular build. I often had to resort to custom clothing options. I had an adrogynous look as well, so conventional women’s clothes didn’t quite work for me very often. I had several conversations with other athletes and I realized I wasn’t in a psylo and they were dealing with the same issues, both male and female,” Phaidra told HelloBeautiful in an exclusive interview. “It inspired me to create this fully inclusive, diversity focused fusion of street and active wear that caters to athletic bodies of girls, women and individuals alike. This line transcends style, for sure. I wanted to combine my love of clothing and fashion with my passion for women’s rights and equity and equality and this is how PSK was born.”

PSK Collective takes giving back seriously. In fact, the brand has a philanthropic caveat embedded in their mission. “There is an intrinsic give back we have built into our business model of donating 15% of our annual net profits to organizations, in this instance, that are dedicated to advancing the lives girls and women through sports and physical activity. There is a core element of giving back and promoting social justice causes on this platform,” Phaidra said.

There are great things on the horizon for PSK Collective. The brand is looking to eventually expand to including menswear. This addition will continue to align with the mission of inclusive and diverse active wear. In addition, they’ve recently landed a huge partnership with Lids, a popular hat and apparel company thats been around for the past 25 years. “We engaged in a partnership with Lids. You can go into any Lids store thats currently open in the country and request your PSK Collective hats. There are 6 designs available. This is an incredible opportunity for us to have a great partnership that aligns with the same values as us. Lids does a lot of giving back.”

PSK Collective’s ability to bridge the gap between traditional athletic clothing and inclusive, stylish sportswear is their key to success. Right now, there are limited brands that speak to the diversity of a woman’s style, has a mission of giving back to girls and women in sports, and uses their platform to advocate for social justice. These qualities alone produce the formula to a successful brand.

