The Lo Down: Our Favorite Moments From Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s VERZUZ Battle + Quavo Denounces Hennessy [VIDEO]

The iconic singers were the latest to go hit-for-hit on the Instagram Live series and it lived all the way up to the hype! Lore’l has all the details from what you missed from the Patti LaBelle & Gladys Knight VERZUZ battle & some of the highlights of the night!

one of hip-hop’s favorite alcoholic beverages. On Twitter over the weekend he wrote, “My Folks Need To Stop Drinkin Hennessy,” wrote Quavo on social media this morning. The Migos member went on to explain his decision as to why he was giving up the Henny. “They Don’t F*** Wit Us,” he continued. “No mo Rapping about Henny. The Martell Way Is How I’m Coming and They Appreciate It Better! Martell Blue Swift!” It also looks like Quavo has had enough with Hennessy,

Are you about to give up the Hennessy???

Lastly, we have to highlight and congratulate Naomi Osaka for winning her third major tennis title after taking home the W at the US Open, but it was her impact off the court that we all need to celebrate.

She set aside seven masks before the tournament, each bearing the name of a person killed as the result of racial injustice or police brutality. She was able to wear each one. It was her mission to give a voice to the voiceless, and it helped motivate her until the final moments. “I wanted more people to say more names,” Osaka said following the victory.

Now this is a athlete we would all want our kids to look up too!

