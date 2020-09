Cincinnati Bengals lose their home opening game to the Chargers.

Via FOX19

Burrow, making his NFL debut after being drafted No. 1 overall, drove the Bengals inside the Chargers’ five-yard line in the final seconds, but Randy Bullock missed a short, game-tying field goal attempt.

The Chargers beat the Bengals, 16-13, at Paul Brown Stadium.

#WTFasho: Cincinnati Bengals First Game Ends In A Heart Breaking Loss was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: