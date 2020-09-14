CLOSE
WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 14, 2020: Bloomberg Pledges $100M — Teachers Staying Home — Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs

1. Bloomberg Pledges to Spend At Least $100M to Help Biden in Florida

2. U.S. Open Champ Naomi Osaka Takes a Stand-On the Court and Off

3. Coronavirus Update: School Districts Seek More Substitutes as Teachers Stay Home

4. Suspect in Shooting of Two Los Angeles County Deputies Remains at Large

5. How Black Cannabis Entrepreneurs Are Cashing In On The $75 Billion Market

