OHIO: 12-Year-Old on the Critical List After Being Battered By Vehicle on Freeway

There was a vehicle accident that took place on Interstate 90 and Ontario Street that resulted in a serious injury.

An eyewitness says that an 11-year-old male was badly hurt on the scene.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

According to Cleveland EMS, the boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two right lanes remain closed on the I-90 bridge to Ontario, according to Cleveland police, and there is no estimate on when the lanes will be reopened.

There is no additional information at this time.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

OHIO: 12-Year-Old on the Critical List After Being Battered By Vehicle on Freeway

