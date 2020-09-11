Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ & This Housewife Married Her Step-Grandfather

Now, this is something…

The #RHOSLC premieres on Bravotv November 11. Here is a first look at the upcoming season: https://t.co/ncyCRZGuUH pic.twitter.com/EAkjUAhpLC — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (@RHOSLCity) September 9, 2020

Bravo is teasing the latest franchise in their super successful Real Housewives series and there’s some step-grandfather marrying the step-granddaughter shenanigans afoot. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are on their way to television screens November 11 and Bravo’s dropped the highly anticipated promo.

In it, we meet the ladies who are richly wreaking havoc on Utah with expensive ensembles, skiing, pole tricks, Mormonism, and allegations of swinging.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Social media’s currently buzzing over one housewife in particular; Mary C. Cosby.

Meet #RHOSLC Mary Cosby. Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. pic.twitter.com/KQfLD87QrB — Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (@RHOSLCity) September 9, 2020

The singular black housewife on the show, her official housewife description shared exclusively with PEOPLE notes that she’s the First Lady of a church and that she took over the “family business.”

In order to do so, however, she had to do something bizarre; MARRY HER LATE GRANDMOTHER’S SECOND HUSBAND.

Allow us to collectively move our bangs.

“With a penchant for God, couture and only the finest champagne, Mary Cosby is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr. They have since been married for 20 years and have one teenage son together. Small but mighty and always dressed to the nines, her unconventional past has made her guarded and she quickly finds herself on shaky ground with some of the ladies.”

In the words of NeNe Leakes; “What is dis honey?!”

Naturally, Twitter’s on FIRE with reactions to Pentecostal Mary marrying her PawPaw.

So this cast member of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City married her grandma second husband. How? Why? pic.twitter.com/xMNBn1aJew — IG:ShopMeishas (@CoCo_Meisha) September 10, 2020

I WILL be watching Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. One of the wives married her Deceased Grandmother’s second husband. Yes you read that right… pic.twitter.com/4xjrXHJtqW — Dx3 (@SincerelyDedra) September 10, 2020

We did some digging, and according to local Utah publication Deseret News, Mary’s husband Bishop Robert C. Cosby, married the late Ms. Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, Mary’s grandma and the founder of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City when he was just 22-years-old. Mama Cosby was 20 years his senior making her 42-years-old. Bishop Cosby wed Mary Cosby, then Mary Martha Harris, when she was about 24.

Mama Cosby died from a heart attack in January 1997 and left behind a multimillion-dollar fortune. After Mama Cosby’s passing a NASTY family feud erupted and her daughter her Rosalind Cazares alleged that her stepdad Bishop Cosby MURDERED his wife. The late church leader’s body was exhumed in Florida during the dispute.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Orlando Sentinel covered the story and put it this way;

“A judge in Salt Lake City has ordered exhumation of the remains of Rosemary “Mama” Cosby to determine the cause of death of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church founder, who died in 1997 at the family’s St. Cloud vacation home.

Rosalind Cazares, a daughter of Cosby, argued that Florida law required an autopsy, which Cosby’s husband has fought.

Robert Cosby, who remains pastor of Faith Temple, and Cazares are engaged in a probate battle – punctuated by allegations of financial mismanagement and documents doctoring – over Mama Cosby’s multimillion-dollar estate.

Cazares said her 65-year-old mother, a charismatic preacher, and pillar in Salt Lake’s black community, appeared to be in good health before her death.”

A medical examiner concluded that the death was of natural causes.

That’s not all, however, Rosalind Cazares also accused Mary’s husband of forging documents to claim Mama Cosby’s property. A lawsuit was filed and a jury awarded $1.2 million in damages to be paid to Rosalind Cazares through the estate. In 2007 the feud “reignited” when Cazares filed a new lawsuit accusing her stepfather of “mishandling the estate’s assets and conspiring to deprive her of her share of her mother’s fortune.”

It’s unclear how Rosalind Cazares and Mary C. Cosby are related (Is Rosalind, Mary’s Aunt?) but SURELY some of this family drama has to be discussed on the show. Alleged murder? Multiple lawsuits? A grandfather/grandaughter relationship?

Will YOU be watching The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast

Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

NeNe Leakes Says Kandi Burruss Will Never Be Number 1 On Real Housewives Of Atlanta

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’ & This Housewife Married Her Step-Grandfather was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com