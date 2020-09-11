Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert, Will Be A Part of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

2020 has been one hell of a ride with more downs than ups. Yesterday we got some good news though about the upcoming Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

Will Smith had all of social media buzzing after he revealed the upcoming HBO Max Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special will feature the full cast from hit NBC sitcom, including the original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert. Smith confirmed the much-needed goodness with a picture of the two actors face-to-face for the first time in 27 years. In the photo, they can be seen sharing a laugh during a conversation. In the caption for the post, he wrote:

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th“

Hubert’s inclusion in the reunion comes as a big surprise due to the highly publicized beef between Smith and Hubert that led to onset issues and, ultimately, Hubert’s exit from the show. She was quickly replaced by Daphne Maxwell, who is affectionately known as “lightskin Aunt Viv.” Hubert detailed her falling out with Smtih in her 2009 book, Perfection is Not a Sitcom Mom. She also claimed she was “demonized” following her departure and called out the cast after she was not included in a previous reunion for the show.

As you can imagine, fans can’t believe the two have finally buried the hatchet.

Y’all. 2020 is really on some wild ass shit. Will Smith AND Janet Hubert?!?!? Together?!?!? In the same room?!?! — LeValkyrie (@LeValkyrie) September 11, 2020

Happy to see Will Smith and Janet Hubert having a conversation. Life is too short and uncertain 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tf6rcXy8tL — Ricardo Luke (@Lukericardo) September 10, 2020

The reunion, which will celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary, will take a look back at the sitcom that starred Will Smith as a fictional version of himself, leaving the mean streets of West Philadelphia to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle in Bel-Air. The show would quickly become a hit among viewers and aired from 1990-1996.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion is being billed as a night of dancing, music with surprise guests. While no concrete date has been set, it will reportedly air sometime around Thanksgiving.

This fantastic news comes on the heels of Will Smith, announcing that dramatic Bel-Air reboot has been picked up by the new NBC streaming service Peacock.

