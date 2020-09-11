CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Family Is Still Looking For Answers After Woman Was Killed By A Stray Bullet

A family is still looking for answers after a mother was killed in Avondale a year ago today.

Via Fox19

Shauna Gardner, 36, was sitting inside her apartment on Prospect Place around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2019, when a bullet shot through her window, hitting and killing her. To this day, police don’t know if Gardener was the intended target or an innocent bystander. The family gathered Thursday evening to release balloons in Gardner’s honor at the place where she’s buried. Gardner is described as a loving mother of four children. Her family says she was sitting at home with them on that fatal night.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: A Family Is Still Looking For Answers After Woman Was Killed By A Stray Bullet  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Scam Artist Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 15 hours ago
09.11.20
Usher “Bad Habits,” Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG…
 15 hours ago
09.11.20
Bow Wow Performs Live At Flamingo Las Vegas
Audio Recording Leaks Of Bow Wow Threatening Ex…
 17 hours ago
09.11.20
Jussie Smollett Maintains Innocence Ahead of Court Appearance
 21 hours ago
09.11.20
Photos
Close