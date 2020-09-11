Usher “Bad Habits,” Spillage Village, JID & EARTHGANG “Baptize” & More | Daily Visuals 9.10.20

Usher’s been in the R&B game for a quarter century but judging from his vocals you’d think he just got into the music game and has something to prove cause the man can still carry a tune and even cut a rug.

Coming back to the forefront of the R&B genre with some new visuals to “Bad Habits,” Usher once again finds himself in some relationship trouble thanks to his cheatin’ heart and uses his stellar dance moves to win back his jilted lover. Not bad dance moves for a man with a dad bod. Heavy D still the G.O.A.T in that category though. R.I.P, big homie.

Elsewhere, Spillage Village, JID and EARTHGANG link up to combine some culture with the holy ghost as they spit their gospel while entrancing viewers for their visuals to “Baptize.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yo Gotti, Mulatto, and more.

USHER – “BAD HABITS”

SPILLAGE VILLAGE, JID & EARTHGANG – “BAPTIZE”

YO GOTTI – “STAY UR DISTANCE”

POOH SHIESTY – “TWERKSUM”

MULATTO – “ON GOD”

RICH BRIAN – “DOA”

RENCE – “STRAWBERRY BLONDE”

STEFFLON DON – “MOVE”

BENN GOOD – “MULHOLLAND DRIVE”

BLAKK SOUL – “FREE”

BOUNTYTANK – “THE WIN”

DAVIDO – “FEM”

BEAT BOY FT. RUCCI & BIG SAD1900 – “SHOOK UP”

