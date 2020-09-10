Headkrack explains what Ice Cube‘s Contract with Black America and how both Trump & Biden have reached out. He says whoever commits to doing the most for his community will get his vote.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A man who broke into Eminem’s suburban Detroit home in April told the rapper that “he was there to kill him.” The courtroom testimony came from a police officer Wednesday.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lastly, we finally got to hear Rod Wave and NLE Choppa’s XXL Freshman freestyles, were you feeling them??

SEE ALSO:Burna Boy Talks Working With Diddy & How African History Has Too, Been White Washed Like US History [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Who’s Cappin?! Donald Trump & Donald Trump Jr. [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip-Hop Spot: Ice Cube Says He’s Made Demands To Trump & Biden + Man Broke Into Eminem’s Home Wanted To ‘Kill Him’ [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: