Cincinnati: CPS And Community Partners Helping To Feed Families

Every Wednesday, CPS distributes meals while students are learning virtually. It’s thanks in part to the community kitchen partnership with non-profit La Soupe. La Soupe collects the donated meat and then sends it to local businesses.

The food distributed to Mount Washington and Sands Montessori is prepared by Sweets and Meats BBQ. The restaurant cooks the food and provides the labor, packaging and sides.

This partnership means something extra to owner Kristen Bailey. She has lived in Mt. Washington for 40 years and says this cause was important to her because she went to these schools herself.

