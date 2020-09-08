Chloe x Halle Give Us Double Dose Of Melanin On The October Cover Of Cosmopolitan

Chloe x Halle are here to stay. With a critically acclaimed album Ungodly Hour, killer fashion and Beyonce’s support, the duo, who were discovered on Youtube, are carving out their own lane. The gorgeous sisters are giving us a double dose of melanin on the October cover of Cosmopolitan.

They may look alike, and compliment one another’s strong suits, but Chloe and Halle are very different, which stands out immediately in their cover story interview.

Halle, future Little Mermaid star, is more reserved while her sister Chloe is ready to kick down the door with her curves and sultry demeanor. Both ladies open up about their latest release, sisterhood and weeding out the important things in life.

Chloe on being good to herself and setting boundaries: “Anytime something doesn’t work out, it’s not really healthy to say, ‘I was the reason it messed up.’ I’m still learning that. I’m learning that your happiness, you can’t put on someone else.”

Halle on the release of their most recent album: “Music has been such a healer for the Black community since the beginning of time. Maybe it could help some people distract their minds from quarantine and what’s going on in the world today with hope and positivity.”

Halle on sisterhood: “Whenever we’re apart, I feel like my right arm is missing. I say this all the time: I’m not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing.”

Chloe on how she and Halle naturally complement one another: “We’re not trying to force anything or purposely construct two different narratives or suffocate the other into one type of way.”

Halle on what truly matters to her: “I’ve realized the things that matter to me are my happiness, my family, being around the people I love and keeping my spirit clean with their positive energy,” Halle says. “As long as I have that, no matter what happens, I am gucci, I am good.”

Read the full story, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Chloe x Halle Tapped As Fresh Faces For Fendi’s New #MeAndMyPeekaboo Campaign

Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven 10 photos Launch gallery Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven 1. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE "ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL" 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE MCM GLOBAL FLAGSHIP STORE GRAND OPENING, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE 2ND ANNUAL FREEFORM SUMMIT, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE 10TH ANNUAL DVF AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE WALT DISNEY TELEVISION UPFRONT, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE WACO THEATER CENTER'S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY'S "THE LION KING" 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. CHLOE X HALLE AT FOX'S TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven Chloe x Halle's New Album May Be 'Ungodly' But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven [caption id="attachment_3153815" align="alignnone" width="844"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] Chloe X Halle's highly anticipated album Ungodly Hour was released last night, and it really is a gift from the Big Man Himself. These sisters are serving the entertainment industry as a triple threat—they have phenomenal voices, they're great actresses, and they kill it on the fashion scene. Let Black Twitter tell it, this newest album is a DIVINE hit! Chloe x Halle have come a long way from their YouTube days. After a few covers of Beyonce's songs, they caught Queen Bey's attention and got signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. Their first album, The Kids Are Alright, got them two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Let's not forget how they've slayed their roles on the hit TV show Grown-ish. Two years later they're celebrating their second album in the middle of a few history-making global pandemics. When it comes to fashion, these Queens have mastered the art of shutting the red carpet down, okay? Typically in cohesive ensembles, the Chloe x Halle collective does not come to play. They're known for taking it the extra mile by playing with shapes, textures and layers. I stan for these two! In honor of their 2nd studio album, we're counting down 10 times Chloe X Halle slayed our lives!

Chloe x Halle Give Us Double Dose Of Melanin On The October Cover Of Cosmopolitan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com