Cincinnati: Lincoln Heights Unveils New Mural

Lincoln Heights Unveils a new mural celebrating the towns 74th anniversary.
Via Fox19
The 80-ft.-long mural traces the timeline of the community from its incorporation in 1941, when redlining and restrictive zoning drew Black families to its homes and it became, according to Lincoln Heights by Carolyn Smith, among the densest concentrations of Black residents in Ohio. (The village remains 95 percent Black but has lost nearly half its population since 1960, according to the 2010 census.)
Dubbed ‘Black Excellence in Zone 15’ in reference to the village’s 45215 zip code, the mural also recognizes many of the village’s notable figures — Olympians, local heroes, professional athletes like Tony Yates and musicians such as The Isley Brothers.
Built and painted by local high-schoolers, the mural was unveiled Monday with dozens in attendance.
