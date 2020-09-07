Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO]

Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)
Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)
1. Comedian Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For CoronavirusSource:Getty 1 of 60
2. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals family tested positive for COVID-192 of 60
3. Robert Pattinson Tests Positive For COVID-19, Halting ‘The Batman’3 of 60
4. Seinfeld Actor, Bryan Cranston4 of 60
5. D.L. Hughley5 of 60
6. “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopoulos6 of 60
7. Jason Collins7 of 60
8. Kevin Hart8 of 60
9. Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer9 of 60
10. Atlanta, GA Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms10 of 60
11. Actor Mel Gibson11 of 60
12. Gospel Star Troy Sneed Dies at 52 Due to COVID-1912 of 60
13. Real Housewives Of Orange County, Shannon Beador13 of 60
14. Shereé Whitfield14 of 60
15. Madonna15 of 60
16. Peter Thomas16 of 60
17. Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie tested positive 2x17 of 60
18. Kanye West18 of 60
19. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar19 of 60
20. Patrick Ewing20 of 60
21. NFL Champion Von Miller21 of 60
22. D.C. Rapper Fat Trel22 of 60
23. Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jackie Towns, Passes From COVID-19 Complications23 of 60
24. Kierra Sheard reveals her grandparents are recovering from COVID-1924 of 60
25. Broadway Star Brian Stokes Mitchell25 of 60
26. BabyFace26 of 60
27. BeBe Winans27 of 60
28. P!NK and son Jameson28 of 60
29. Rapper YNW Melly29 of 60
30. Chris Cuomo30 of 60
31. Brad Jordan (Scarface)31 of 60
32. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away due to the coronavirus32 of 60
33. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin33 of 60
34. Prince Charles34 of 60
35. Designer Jenny Polanco35 of 60
36. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 5936 of 60
37. Slim Thug37 of 60
38. African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-1938 of 60
39. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju39 of 60
40. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood40 of 60
41. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim41 of 60
42. Harvey Weinstein42 of 60
43. Andy Cohen43 of 60
44. Marcus Smart44 of 60
45. Sean Payton45 of 60
46. Kevin Durant46 of 60
47. Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell47 of 60
48. Idris Elba48 of 60
49. Rudy Gobert49 of 60
50. Doris Burke50 of 60
51. Tom Hanks51 of 60
52. Rita Wilson52 of 60
53. Donovan Mitchell53 of 60
54. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari54 of 60
55. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton55 of 60
56. Olga Kurylenko56 of 60
57. Actress Anna Camp57 of 60
58. Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook58 of 60
59. Patrick Ewing59 of 60
60. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott60 of 60
Comedian Tiffany Haddish reveals she tested positive for coronavirus during a 34-minute interview about COVID-19 with Dr. Anthony Fauci on her YouTube channel.
“I was working on a movie and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus. I was not in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home, we stopped the movie. They suggested I go get tested. I got tested, got the results back two days later, they said I didn’t have the coronavirus.
Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus. Then I went and tested again, didn’t have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was three months ago, I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything.”
Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated September 2020)
The Latest:
- Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO]
- WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 7, 2020: Happy Labor Day — Anita Hill Supports Biden — $10B Lawsuit Moves Forward
- Why Do We Celebrate Labor Day?
- House Where Pop Smoke Was Murdered Sold
- Conspiracy Theory Origins: How Pro-Trump QAnon Is Eerily Similar To The Salem Witch Hunt
- Never Forget: Trump’s Military Slander Includes Disrespecting Sgt. La David Johnson’s Pregnant Widow
- Knicks’ Legend Charles Oakley Is Not Feeling The Hiring of Steve Nash As The Brooklyn Nets Coach
- More Formerly Incarcerated Black People Need to Vote. It Matters
- How To Stop Cops From Killing People Suffering From Mental Illness
- Cleveland Police Officer Commits Suicide After Fellow Officer Is Killed
Tiffany Haddish Tests Positive For Coronavirus [VIDEO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com