Larenz Tate Reflects On His Career, ‘Love Jones’ Sequel, & Reveals If He Ever Dated Nia Long [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Larenz Tate is probably best known for his role as the smooth-talking, poet-reciting Darius Lovehall from the cult classic film, “Love Jones.” He has gone on to star in both iconic television series and movies that continue to move the culture. An all-new episode of UNCENSORED airs Sunday at 10/9C only on TV One.

He sat down with The Morning Hustle to discuss why he felt the time was right after 20+ years in the business to tell his story, and what things we can expect to learn that we don’t already know.

Around 13:00 minute mark, we discuss why we actually never saw a “Love Jones” sequel, and he explains that it wasn’t because of the lack of trying. “Nia and I talked about it, but if we did it, we only wanted to do it if it was the perfect situation.” Lore’l had to know the age old question, did he and Nia Long ever officially date?

We also dive into his relationship with his wife and kids, what projects he has in the works, and how he reacted to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman.

