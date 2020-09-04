USHER ANNOUNCES HIS RESIDENCY IN VEGAS

Usher is taking his talents to LAS VEGAS!

The “Confessions” singer just announced that he will be headlining his own residency at the Colosseum at Ceasars Palace! The venue seats about 4,300 people and it will kick off July 16, 2021! Usher told Rollingstone, “

“2020 has been extremely complicated — we’ve suppressed this anxiety and energy to do anything social. So I’m really excited to be able to know that I’m in the process of putting together a show for Las Vegas.”

Dr. Dre’s Soon To Be Ex-Wife Asks For $2 Mill A Month

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife Nicole Young just reportedly asked a judge for a smoove $2 Million in temporary spousal support.

Well, $1,936,399 a month to be exact. She also asked for $5 Million in lawyers fees. While Dr. Dre’s net worth is about $800 Million, he reportedly has plans to challenge her request citing that it’s simply not needed because her lifestyle is still the same. However, Young is adamant that she does need it because she does not want to have to rely on the music mogul to pay for her living expenses.

We shall see how this plays out in court.

The two tied the knot in 1996 and have two adult children.

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Usher Announces His Residency In Vegas + More! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: