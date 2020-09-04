CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: West End Woman Say Gun Violence Forced Her To Move

A West End woman has spoken out about the violence in her community. She said all of the violence and shootings have forced her to move.

Via Fox19

Many have had enough, including a woman who says the shootings have forced her to move from her West End apartment. Mable Whatley says she’s living in a constant state of fear. She says one night a bullet came through her window, inches away from her and her 2-year-old son.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: West End Woman Say Gun Violence Forced Her To Move  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
20 items
Relentless Church Cheater John Gray Apologizes Again, Says…
 20 hours ago
09.03.20
15 items
#DeonKay: Black Teen Deon Kay Reportedly Shot In…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
13 items
Steve Nash Named Brooklyn Nets Head Coach, NBA…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Here’s The Details On Monica’s Fendi Look She…
 2 days ago
09.02.20
Photos
Close