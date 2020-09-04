A West End woman has spoken out about the violence in her community. She said all of the violence and shootings have forced her to move.
Via Fox19
Many have had enough, including a woman who says the shootings have forced her to move from her West End apartment. Mable Whatley says she’s living in a constant state of fear. She says one night a bullet came through her window, inches away from her and her 2-year-old son.
Cincinnati: West End Woman Say Gun Violence Forced Her To Move was originally published on rnbcincy.com
