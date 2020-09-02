Hip-Hop Spot: Was A$AP Ferg Booted From The A$AP Mob?! [VIDEO]

A$AP Ferg is reportedly out of A$AP Mob, as announced by founding member A$AP Illz.

In multiple Instagram Stories, Illz wrote, “Ferg ain’t ASAP NO MORE sorry guys. that n*gga burnt out, songs dumb trash mr anthem cant get right.” He then shared a screenshot of text messages between them which saw Ferg telling Illz to give him a call, but Illz refused to do and replied, “F*ck off my line. F*ck is u textin for.”

In other hip-hop news, even though he’s locked up, Kodak Black was sure to wish his crush Zendaya a happy birthday. Working around his obviously limited mobility, Kodak had someone round up 24 black balloons and release them in a video posted to his Instagram page.

Lastly, Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion already have a massive hit on their hands in “WAP”, but it’s this new 80’s R&B version that had us all two-stepping this morning! You can see the whole version in the video below.

