A driver says he was shot on 71 South near MLK. Police are still investigating what happen.

Via Fox19 The man, 29, showed up via private vehicle at University of Cincinnati Medical Center just before midnight. He told officers the occupants of another vehicle fired into his car, striking him in the left arm, hip and leg, according to police. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Cincinnati: Driver Shot On 71 South Near MLK was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: