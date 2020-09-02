Here’s The Details On Monica’s Fendi Look She Wore On Verzuz

Continue reading 10 Times Both Brandy And Monica Contributed to Black Culture

10 Times Both Brandy And Monica Contributed to Black Culture

[caption id="attachment_3189420" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty[/caption] Quarantine has given us a deeper appreciation for old school music through the Verzuz battles. What started as a way to distract the world from a global pandemic, ended up being one of the most joyful online events of our time. From Jill Scott and Erykah Badu to Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, music fans were able to take a walk down memory lane during these legendary battles. When Verzuz first began, the fans made a demand for Brandy and Monica to go hit for hit. The two have always been musical rivals, despite the success of their song “The Boy is Mine.” Both credit the music industry for pitting the two Black women against each other. A lot of their feuds have been documented. From television interviews to subliminal posts and clapbacks in the comments, the two have definitely had a tumultuous past. Could this Verzuz be a sign of reconciliation? Initially, Monica had no interest in participating in the online battle. In an interview with V103 she said, “I guess I kind of feel like, I understand the idea of it and I think it’s really, really entertaining and an incredible idea,” she said. “I think battles, one thing that has happened to me my whole career, is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is, us being polar opposites makes it dope. And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for twenty something years.” https://twitter.com/Cordelra_/status/1256258275026313216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1256258275026313216&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmadamenoire.com%2F1162010%2Fmonica-and-brandy-verzuz%2F She continued: “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort? That would be the only thing that makes sense to me. Because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that.” I personally think it’s senseless to hold onto a grudge from 20+ years ago. That’s heavy to carry. I’m happy both ladies are in a place where reconciliation can occur. This Verzuz battle comes highly anticipated. Ladies, get your black lip liner and iridescent lipgloss ready. Monday, August 31st is about to be crazy! In honor of the Brandy/Monica celebration, we’re counting down 10 times they contributed to Black culture.