How To Process 2020 Trauma and Collective Grieving

2020 has been A YEAR! Gripping with the losses of Icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, to a global pandemic that has changed the course of everyone’s lives…. It has been A LOT! Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist Jordan Madison, LCMFT called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about how to process everything that’s been going on this year. She shed light on the collective grief of losing our black superheroes and gave tips on how people can get into therapy. To hear her insight, watch the full interview below…
