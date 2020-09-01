How To Process 2020 Trauma and Collective Grieving

| 09.01.20
2020 has been A YEAR! Gripping with the losses of Icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, to a global pandemic that has changed the course of everyone’s lives…. It has been A LOT! Licensed Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist Jordan Madison, LCMFT called into the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about how to process everything that’s been going on this year. She shed light on the collective grief of losing our black superheroes and gave tips on how people can get into therapy. To hear her insight, watch the full interview below…

 

It’s World Mental Health Day, and believe it or not, some of our favorite stars are battling the taboo issue. In some ways, it’s a great thing, because mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. But as a culture, we still have a long way to transform the negative connotations around it. Fortunately, some stars use their platform to shine light on mental illness, which in turn helps shift the conversation and help us move forward with the solutions. In honor of World Mental Health Day, check out these celebs who’ve openly spoken out about their mental health issues. Thank the God for them.

