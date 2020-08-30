Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Is Now Twitter’s Most-Liked, Ever

It’s an honor fit for a King. The late Chadwick Boseman‘s final tweet now his the distinction of being Twitter’s most like tweet ever.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

The globe is still reeling from the untimely death of the mega-talented Black Panther actor. His final tweet announced his passing and also revealed that he had been ill for four years since being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016.

It wasn’t lost on his fans that throughout his incredible run portraying T’Challa aka Black Panther in the MCU, and other critically-acclaimed roles, he was literally fighting for his life while inspiring a generation of kids and adults.

Boseman’s penultimate tweet was also a winner as he celebrated Kamala Harris’ historic selection as Joe Biden’s running mate. It only made sense considering he too is a proud Howard University alum as is Senator and now VP-candidate Harris.

Rest In Power, King.

