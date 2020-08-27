Cincinnati: Bengals Player Mackensie Alexander’s Father Found Safe

Via Fox19

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. “He is alive and well. He is in good health and will be turned over to family members,” said Michele Bell, sheriff’s spokeswoman. She said Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, walked up to the ranger station at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park at about 7:15 a.m. Authorities remain on scene, she added. Alexander’s father, who spells his last name differently, went missing Monday when he apparently became lost in the woods in an area where he was picking palmetto berries in northwest Okeechobee County, sheriff’s records show. His son left Bengals training camp to join the search for him, according to ESPN.