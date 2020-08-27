Who’s Cappin?! ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Kalysha Fakes Kidnapping To Promote Her OnlyFans [VIDEO]

For today’s WHO’S CAPPIN, Lore’l had to call out Masika Kalysha after this horrible PR stunt gone wrong. According to TMZ, the former ‘LHHH’ star “faked being beaten and kidnapped to promote her OnlyFans account, but says it was to raise awareness of sex trafficking.”

The founder of the R.O.S.E. Organization that Masika mentioned has spoken out against her video, condemns it for being triggering and makes it clear she had nothing to do with it. Sometimes you just have to wonder what people are thinking…

