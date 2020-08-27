Katy Perry is a mommy!

The “Teenage Dream” singer gave birth to a healthy baby girl with fiancé Orlando Bloom and announced their daughter’s arrival via UNICEF. They shared a black and white image of their offspring grasping Bloom’s finger while Perry held on to the newborn baby’s wrist.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said.“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

The baby girl is Perry’s first child and second for Bloom. He shares a 9-year-old son with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Daisy Dove Bloom! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

