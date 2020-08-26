How Young Dolph’s Early Mindset & Hustle Lead Him To Where He’s At Today [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Young Dolph must be celebrating extra hard this week because, the release of his new independent album Rich Slave is his most successful debut ever.

The Memphis rapper joined us on The Morning Hustle to discuss creating & releasing his new album, and how the pandemic not only altered his tour, but also how it changed his recording process. He talks about ending his tour after he found out the NBA has been cancelled, and dives into his thoughts about what’s been going on this year, and how he’s torn about sending his kids back to school.

Besides music, really dive deep into Dolph’s mindset that has allowed him come from where he came from and find so much success. He stresses he’s constantly trying to motivate the people around him, and is a main focus of his in all of his music.

We discuss the headlines he made in the start of August by announcing he has a BIG GIVEAWAY for his fans. He posted a video on social sayin “last week i walked in the garage to get on my 4wheeler and i looked at my Lambo and said to myself ‘Dolph u should give someone your aventador and let them enjoy it, u not doin nothin wit it,’” he wrote in the IG caption. “So yea, now I’m about to give one of my fans my Lamborghini in the middle of a pandemic/recession.” All you had to do was pre-order his new album.

At the end of the interview, as praises we’re being passed, Billy Sorrells had to pull out a signature roast session for his good-bye, which had Dolph in tears! Watch the full interview, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and download The Morning Hustle app so you never miss a thing!

