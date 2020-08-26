Endearment or Disrespect? Is Calling Someone Auntie Wrong, Mary J. Blige Thinks So! [VIDEO]

Headkrack explains why Jay Electronica left the recording studio after 3 minutes when he first heard the collaboration between Big Sean and Nipsey Hussle. Big Sean featured Nip on his first single for his upcoming album Detroit 2 which is dropping September 4th.

Nas is a genius with the pen, but his business mentality has always put him on another level. Yesterday, Nasir Jones announced his partnership with the Pantone Color Institute for the “Ultra Black By Nas” color that was inspired by the aforementioned song. Along with a tongue in check jab at Doja Cat, the song is about all things positive that are most certainly black.

Lastly, in a while promoting the upcoming premiere of the Starz spinoff Power Book II: Ghost, Mary J. Blige was asked by HipHollywood about fans of her music, and those among them who like to refer to her, affectionately of course, as “Auntie Mary.”

“I was literally thinking, ‘Why can’t I just be your sister? And there’s women that are way older than me calling me auntie,” she said during the interview. “I’m like, come on B. Come on. Can’t I just be your sister? Your friend in your head? The auntie is like, come on. Not if you’re 10 years older than me. Please don’t call me auntie. I’ll be your sister and your friend in your head.”

Do you find it as a term of endearment or disrespect?

