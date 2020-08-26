CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: 8 People Have Been Charged After A Brawl Outside An AutoZone

8 people have been charged after a brawl outside an AutoZone in North College Hill.

Via Fox19

the adults brought baseball bats to the fight and a teenage girl was stabbed by another teenage girl. “We’re not going to tolerate it anymore. We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our city. We’re not,” said NCH Police Officer Jay Manning. Manning says this all stemmed from a feud between two girls who are students at North College Hill High School.

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: 8 People Have Been Charged After A Brawl Outside An AutoZone  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
White Teen Suspected In Kenosha Protest Shooting Arrested…
 3 hours ago
08.26.20
Tamika Mallory Addresses Criticism Over “BreonnaCon” Event For…
 20 hours ago
08.26.20
11 items
Waka Flocka Comments On Post Blaming Megan Thee…
 21 hours ago
08.26.20
Regina King, Issa Rae And Tracee Ellis Ross…
 21 hours ago
08.26.20
Photos
Close