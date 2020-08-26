Cincinnati: 8 People Have Been Charged After A Brawl Outside An AutoZone

8 people have been charged after a brawl outside an AutoZone in North College Hill.

Via Fox19

the adults brought baseball bats to the fight and a teenage girl was stabbed by another teenage girl. “We’re not going to tolerate it anymore. We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our city. We’re not,” said NCH Police Officer Jay Manning. Manning says this all stemmed from a feud between two girls who are students at North College Hill High School.

