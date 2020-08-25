Cincinnati: A Woman Killed In Avondale

This violence has to stop Cincinnati. Another person killed this time a woman in Avondale according to the police.
Via Fox19
Police say the 27-year-old victim was shot in Avondale sometime before 10 p.m. A ShotSpotter alert reportedly registered 15 shots fired near the intersection of Burnett and Rockdale Avenues, police say. The victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by a private car. That car is currently being held as evidence, according to police.
