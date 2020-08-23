HHW Gaming: Superman Is Task Force X’s “Alpha Target” In Rocksteady’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Game

There were plenty of big announcements during the first-ever DC FanDome virtual event, but it’s safe to assume Rocksteady Studio’s Suicide Squad game was one of the biggest.

Fans waited all-day honestly to see what Rocksteady Studios has been cooking up in the lab for five years since Batman: Arkham Knight. Unlike WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League does, in fact, continue the Arkham series. Here is what else we know about the highly-anticipated game.

You will control only four members of the ragtag team of DC supervillains brought together by Amanda Waller to do the dirty work law enforcement can’t do like keep metahumans in check. Players can look forward to playing with Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. In the teaser, we see that Gotham City has been taken over by the evil supercomputer Brainiac which we assume is one of the game’s villains.

BUT we quickly learn that Brainiac isn’t Task Force X’s “alpha target.” When Superman shows up on the scene and seemingly saves a helicopter pilot, things go left quickly when Big Blue zaps the pilot with his heat vision, and the team learns who they have to take out, and it won’t be no small task either.

As far as how the game will play, it will stay true to Rocksteady’s Batman game’s mechanics but will add-in some new features. Thanks to each character’s abilities like Deadshot’s jetpack, Harley Quinn’s bat, Captain Boomerangs… boomerangs duh, and King Sharks brute strength.

Oh, and the game will have coop play allowing players to take control of each character. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League until 2022, BUT we will be well into the next-generation phase of gaming with PS5 and Xbox Series X. You can watch the teaser trailer for the game below.

