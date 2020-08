Written By: QuickSilva Show With Dominique Da Diva

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

August 17th – August 21st

Monday, August 17th: “START OVER !!”

Tuesday, August 18th: “Stop Sleeping On Yourself”

Wednesday, August 19th: “This storm won’t last forever! Hold On & Keep Going”

Thursday, August 20th: “Go The Extra Mile, It’s Never Crowded There”

RELATED: Last Week’s Vitamins: “BIG Results Require BIG Ambitions” + More

This Week’s Vitamins: “Stop Sleeping On Yourself” + More was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: