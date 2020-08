A man is dead after a shooting near Walnut St. Downtown.

Via Fox19

The victim is a 22-year-old man, police say.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and died sometime afterwards, police say.

It marks Cincinnati’s sixth shooting death in five days after four people were killed early Sunday and another, a 17-year-old girl, was killed last Friday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Cincinnati: Shooting Near Walnut St Downtown was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: