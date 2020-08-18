CLOSE
Michelle Obama Throws Subtle Shade At Kanye West, Tells Voters Not To “Play Games With Candidates Who Have No Chance Of Winning”

Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From Milwaukee

Each and every time Michelle Obama speaks, her words are so much more necessary than the last time we heard her voice. That sentiment couldn’t be more true for her speech at the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Even though our Forever FLOTUS is all about going high when they go low, that doesn’t mean she can’t sprinkle a little shade in her speeches–especially when that shade is 100% necessary. While encouraging people to go out and vote, she warned them not to “play games with candidates who have no chance of winning.” She didn’t mention Kanye West specifically, here, but there’s a pretty good chance that’s who she’s talking about since a whole lot of people have been wasting time talking about his campaign when, in reality, he hasn’t been polling well this entire time.

