Each and every time Michelle Obama speaks, her words are so much more necessary than the last time we heard her voice. That sentiment couldn’t be more true for her speech at the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday.

Even though our Forever FLOTUS is all about going high when they go low, that doesn’t mean she can’t sprinkle a little shade in her speeches–especially when that shade is 100% necessary. While encouraging people to go out and vote, she warned them not to “play games with candidates who have no chance of winning.” She didn’t mention Kanye West specifically, here, but there’s a pretty good chance that’s who she’s talking about since a whole lot of people have been wasting time talking about his campaign when, in reality, he hasn’t been polling well this entire time.

bruh Michelle Obama just sneak dissed Kanye wtffff 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U2zAgHItwe — Josh CAMP #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@ripJoshCAMP) August 18, 2020

Elsewhere in Obama’s speech, she addressed the Orange in Office, Donald Trump–but there was nothing subtle about what she had to say. “So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.” Ain’t that the truth. It’s always good to hear Michelle Obama speak to remind ourselves that people with real brains and hearts still exist, regardless of what we’ve been subjected to over the past 4 years.

Michelle Obama Throws Subtle Shade At Kanye West, Tells Voters Not To “Play Games With Candidates Who Have No Chance Of Winning” was originally published on globalgrind.com

