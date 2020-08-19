1. Democratic National Convention
2. Postal Service Halts Some Operational Changes After Outcry
3. Coronavirus Update: Parents May Qualify for Unemployment or Paid Leave If Schools Close This Fall
4. Class, Decency and Common Civility Live Through Presumptive Presidential and Vice-Presidential Nominees, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris
5. Fashion Faux Pas, As FTC Fines Fashion Nova A Record $9.3 Million For Customer Refunds
SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj
WATCH: What You Need To Know — August 19, 2020: Democratic National Convention — Parental Paid Leave — Fashion Nova Faux Pas was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: