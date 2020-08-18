23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Atlanta slang runs the culture. If you don’t believe that, then you don’t know anything about Hip Hop. For years, Atlanta’s slang words have been in movies, music videos, its used by our favorite athletes, and even some of our favorite entertainers. But what are some of those terms that move the culture? Below we’ve listed the Atlanta slang terms in Hip Hop that drive the culture.

12:

Calling police 12 is most certainly and Atlanta thing. It’s used in the streets to give a quick heads up to friends and or civilians that police have arrived or they are on their way.

One of the most repeated Atlanta slang term is Lit. You hear, moms, dads and even grandmas say it. It means cool, popular, or great.

Yeene-enno:

This is just a faster way to say “you don’t even know.” Rappers from other states have made whole songs using this phrase, but it is most certainly an Atlanta term.

Bando:

Abandoned house usually in the hood or projects. Atlanta rapper Future made this phrase a household name amongst the Hip-Hop community. Now everyone calls abandoned buildings “bandos.”

Trap:

The trap house is the drug house or house that sells drugs. Atlanta rap was first coin trap music by man in the industry. Rapper T.I. also help push this phrase into mainstream Hip-Hop lingo.

Shawty:

This term is a reference to your girlfriend, lady friend, or it could even describe a person. You might hear folks say, “eyy shawty,” referring to when a man is trying to court a woman. Or you will hear it amongst friends as a term of endearment.

Finesse:

To get over on someone, or trick them into getting your way.

Gas:

This just some good weed.

Patna nem:

This phrase is how you would describe your group of friends. It’s an abbreviated way to say my partner and them.

Dat Way:

This phrase a cooler way to say in that direction over there. Atlanta rappers Migos put this phrase on the map with their 2016 hit song, “Dat Way.”

No cap:

Is an expression used when someone is not exaggerating about something hard to believe; “for real.”

Fye:

Is an adjective used to describe something amazing, as if it’s “on fire.”

True:

Is an affirmation that confirms that facts were said based on what was presented.

Slime:

The term used to describe a really cool person; homie.

Dub:

Anything referring to the number 20, whether it’s a $20 bill, rims, an amount of marijuana, etc.

Slaps:

The term used to describe amazing tasting food, particularly anything greasy, juicy, or dripping of the bone.

hellyoutalmbout:

This term is an abbreviated version of the expletive phrase, ” What the hell are you talking about?” When you say it, try to say it as fast as you can or it just won’t come out correctly. Speed is the key to this phrase.

Joanin:

Is when you make fun of someone is a highly, skillful and creative way. Other cities call it crackin, roasting, or snapping on one another. Many groups of friends will do this amongst their inner cirlces for sport, but be careful somethings joaning and lead to actual fighting.

Pussahnigha:

Noun that explains someone who is afraid.

Ooowee:

an adjective used to express when something is very good, particularly food or marijuana.

Pee-Lemminay Mih:

A combination of peach and lemonade beverages used to create a new flavor, usually accompanied with a 10-piece wing combo.

Geeked:

an expression of elation, whether brought upon by joy or drugs.

Booty-Do:

a woman or man whose belly extends further than her or his posterior.

Which Atlanta slang words did we miss? Comment below…

