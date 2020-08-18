Community leaders got together in Avondale to discuss ways on how we can stop all of this violence in the city. Cincinnati I want to know your thoughts on this? What do you think the reason is for the up tick in violence in our city?

Via Fox19

Terrance Jones attended — and he’s no stranger to gun violence. He says he lost his son to a shooting. He also says he shoulders the blame for being in prison rather than being there to guide his son away from violence.

Now Jones is doing just that, hoping to guide others to a better life.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac had a similar message Monday afternoon when he issued a call to those in the communities most affected by the surge in shootings.

“Take ownership of your communities,” Isaac said. “If you see something developing that looks out of place, please let us know.”

Cincinnati: Community Leaders Got Together To Discuss Ways To End Violence was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: