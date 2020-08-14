Boosie is pleading with Instagram to give him his account back after being banned from his social media account in which he claims, his the way he feeds his children. In a desperate plea to access his account, Boosie made a video calling out founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Even though it has not been confirmed, Boosie may have been removed for constantly promoting his OnlyFans account, using some very suggestive photos of women and violating Instagram’s privacy guidelines. Boosie says he really needs his IG page because he’s missing out on so much show/concert money due to the current pandemic. So to Mr. Zuckerburger: come on maneee. Come on dawg! *Boosie voice*
Jill Scott to play the legendary Mahalia Jackson
The biopic is said to be executive produced by Queen Latifah and Jamie Foxx. They have even officially acquired the Jackson’s music catalog for the film, including her biggest hits like “His Eyes Are On The Sparrow” “Amazing Grace” “Go Tell It On The Mountain” and more!
This is sure to give the late great ‘Queen Of Gospel’ the epic biopic she deserves.
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Lil Boosie Calls A Meeting With Mark Zerckinburger was originally published on kysdc.com