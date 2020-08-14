One of the greatest to ever step on the court is getting a special designation from an area that he brought so much joy too. Black Mamba will live forever on the west coast.

As spotted on Hype Beast Kobe Bryant’s iconic legacy will have it’s own 24 hours in California. On Wednesday, August 12 the town of Orange County confirmed that August 24 will be known from here on as “Kobe Bryant Day”. While the declaration is a rare occasion the specifically chosen plays as a classy double entendre. This appointment not only pays homage to his countless contributions to the community but 8/24 is also a nod to the jersey numbers he wore during his memorable tenure as a Los Angeles Laker.

Michelle Steel of Orange County’s Board of Supervisors detailed the declaration via formal statement. “I’m proposing August 24 to be dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant, and all that he brought to Orange County community, which to (sic) strive to live by his words of encouraging those around us to never give up on their dreams” she explained. “The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.”

Bryant was a longtime resident with a property in Newport Beach. The vote was unanimous and reflected the love the locals had for the five time NBA champion.

Photo: Harry How

Mamba Forever: Orange County California Declares August 24 “Kobe Bryant Day” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: