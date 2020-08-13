CLOSE
Why Nicki Minaj Fans Are Mad At A$AP Ferg & DaBaby Gets Dragged [VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj’s has a serious fanbase as we all know, and yesterday the Barbz were out for blood. After learning A$AP Ferg’s collaboration with Black Barbie and MadeInTYO “Move Ya Hips” only hit No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100, Nicki’s fans were on the A$AP Mob rapper’s tail.

In other news we wish wasn’t real, DaBaby is now down for Kanye West to be President, even if it may be virtually impossible for Ye to win. The North Carolina rapper shared his opinion on the 2020 Election on Wednesday (August 12), one day after the official announcement of California Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden‘s running mate for Vice President.

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me f*cked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye,” the Blame It On Baby rapper wrote.

Catch up on all the news in the world of hip-hop with Headkrack every morning on The Morning Hustle!

[caption id="attachment_854637" align="aligncenter" width="639"] Source: Interscope[/caption] DaBaby dropped his new album, Blame It On Baby, and it’s loaded with the features. The North Carolina rapper’s new project his Twitter debating whether or not it’s full of fresh slaps or just more of the same ol same ol. The album is the follow up to late 2019’s Kirk, and features the likes of Future, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Megan Thee Stallion,  A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Ashanti, among others. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now; especially this early in their mainstream career,” says DaBaby via a press statement. “During the creative process of Blame it on Baby, I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.” At least one track getting plenty of early attention is “Nasty,” featuring Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion. https://twitter.com/boogiecousins/status/1251029281091641344 Check out what the ever-opinionated Internets has to say about Blame It On Baby below. https://open.spotify.com/album/6GK7MOPqacKl84T0r6Rctc?si=Oz80TpQ2RCeQBDjtxPjbqg CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

