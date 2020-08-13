HHW Tech Review: Turtle Beach’s New Stealth 600 Gen 2 Offers Premium Sound For Under A $100

Global gaming accessory manufacturer Turtle Beach is dropping updated versions of its Stealth 600 and 700 gaming headsets. Here is the lowdown on the new peripherals.

The second generation of both the Stealth 600 and 700 have been revealed. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 arrives for both consoles on September 20 and is a bit pricier than the 600 Stealth model, costing $149.99, offering premium features like leather earcups and the ability to connect to your consoles via Bluetooth.

Focusing on the Stealth 600 Gen 2 model, which was revealed by the San Diego based company, the two headsets come two new sleek styles, with some updates from the previous iteration. There are two different variations for both Xbox One and PS4 also the PS5 and Xbox Series X when they both finally launch. The only thing that sets the two models apart is how they connect to their respected consoles. Xbox’s headset connects wirelessly through the console’s built-in adapter. The PS4 model requires you you use the provided USB wireless receiver that links the headset to the console and Nintendo Switch units when it is in the dock.

We got our hands on the PS4 model comes in two distinct colors, a black model with blue details that PS4 owners should definitely be very familiar with pictured below.

Source: Turtle Beach / Stealth 600 Gen 2 PS4The pair that was sent to us is the white model with splashes of medium gray on the earcups and the Turtle Beach logo.

Just looking at the second generation of the Stealth 600s, they stray too far from the standard that gamers have come to expect from Turtle Beach headsets. While the Stealth 600s may look as simple as the lower-priced Recon 70 and Recon Spark, there are features that separate this headset from the others. The Stealth 600s offer a comfier fit thanks to an adjustable headband and are more durable thanks to a much wider spine located on the inside.

While wearing the Stealth 600s while previewing Marvel’s Avengers for hours, the thought of removing them because of heat or them becoming uncomfortable never came to mind. The mesh ear cups stayed very cool during my extended wear of them.

The most significant changes that stand out on the second generation of the Stealth 600s are the foldable microphone, which now folds into the earcup and the button placement. On older models, Turtle Beach used to rock with non-removable mics that were pretty annoying at times, this new mic design is a game-changer. The mic turns on automatically when you unfold and turns off when folded back into the ear cup. There is also variable mic monitoring, which is top-notch.

As far as sound, the generation 2 Stealth 600s deliver crisp, clear sound. If you press the power button once you activate an enhanced hearing mode called “superhuman hearing.” When enabled, you can hear anything from the enemy’s footsteps, growls from Clickers (if you’re playing The Last of Us: Part II), or enemies reloading their weapons. You can instantly hear the difference once the feature is turned on.

Battery life is also perfect, giving users up to 15-hours of use per charge. I have only had to charge the headset via its new USB-C port only once since I have received them.

Final Verdict

For $99.95, the second generation Stealth 600 headphones are one of the best headsets under $100. If you need a headset right now outside of Sony’s options, these are the perfect option for you. The Xbox version of the headset is not available yet and will launch the same day Stealth 700 Gen 2.

We highly recommend this headset for your gaming needs because it’s rare you find a pair this good at such a great price. You can pre-order the Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset for PS4, which drops August 16 via Turtle Beach’s website.

