CLOSE
Ohio
HomeOhio

Lebron James Send’s His Support To Queen Kamala Harris

Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Crucial States Ahead Of Tuesday's Presidential Election

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Joe Biden gave Kamala Harris the nod to be his running mate, now the King is showing love and support.

Just that Kid From Akron, NBA star, LeBron James, has been in activist mode lately, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that King James, who rode for Hillary Clinton when she ran for president,  is giving his full support to the senator of the state that he resides in as of right now, California, Queen Kamala Harris, in a tweet yesterday.

Giving Donald Trump another reason to make good on his promise to not watch the NBA any longer.  Trump is upset that the NBA is allowing their players to take a knee in protest of systemic racism, so I’m sure he is not going to take kindly to the NBA’s star player LeBron James high five-ing the potential 1st women of color to be Vice President of The United States #IJS

See tweets below and read more here.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

99 photos Launch gallery

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

Continue reading #IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

#IVoted: Snapshots Of Black Women In America At The Polls

[caption id="attachment_2837949" align="alignleft" width="642"] Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty[/caption] The time has come…the 2018 Midterm elections are finally here! And while we don’t know if that Blue Wave is actually coming or will Stacey Abrams become this country’s first Black female governor or will Florida’s Andrew Gillum make history and bring it home. But what we are sure of is that Black women ALWAYS turn out to the polls in huge numbers to exercise their right vote. That, and if any real progress happens tonight, it’s because WE made it happen. So to celebrate us, we put together this amazing gallery of Black celebrities and everyday African-American women from all over this country flexing their power at the ballot. Power to the people!

Lebron James Send’s His Support To Queen Kamala Harris  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breaking The Bubble: NBA To Allow Guests At…
 4 hours ago
08.13.20
Selah Marley Details Traumatic Childhood on Instagram, Likens…
 14 hours ago
08.13.20
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me,” Slim 400…
 14 hours ago
08.13.20
Op Alert: Kanye West Says He Misses Jay-Z,…
 14 hours ago
08.13.20
Photos
Close