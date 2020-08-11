Spotify Rolls Out RapCaviar Day 1 Club For Fans Who’ve Been Rolling Since Day One

Hip-Hop fans who use Spotify should already be well aware of RapCaviar, the leading playlist of its kind on the streaming service. To help celebrate the five years since its inception, the playlist has rolled out the RapCaviar Day 1 Club for fans to highlight and share which artists they’ve been rolling with since, ahem, day one.

Spotify’s latest digital experience, the RapCaviar Day 1 Club, will give fans an opportunity to show and prove how long they’ve been in support of their favorites and give the artists hard-earned bragging rights to showcase who has been streaming them the most. The interactive experience will apply Spotify personal listener data via a separate microsite, not unlike the service’s past offering of year-end most-listened lists.

With RapCaviar Day 1 Club, cards will be awarded to artists based on their listenership and day ones who participate in the venture. And even if you weren’t down with your favorite artists from the jump, RapCaviar Day 1 Club will still share which entertainers you’ve been behind the longest.

An example of the artists’ cards can be seen here.

The microsite for RapCaviar Day 1 Club can be found here. And check out RapCaviar’s latest collection of present and future hits just below.

Photo: Spotify

