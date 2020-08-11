CLOSE
Omarion ft. T-Pain “Can You Hear Me?,” Vado “Mama Sushi” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.20

Omarion inspires some cool dance moves and Vado give a young woman the buffalo eye. Today's Daily Visuals.

Tahiry & Vado

Source: WeTV / Youtube

Last we heard from Omarion he was out there pulling boss moves and messing with peoples tour money for flagrantly dating his babymama.

Now the former lead man for B2K gets back on his music grizzly and links up with T-Pain for his visuals to “Can You Hear Me?” where O inspires some good ol breakdancing out in the park for all to enjoy. Why everyone got jackets on? Kinda hot out here for that.

Back in Harlem Vado tries to woo a thick young lady off her feat in the streets for his clip to “Mama Sushi.” Why he got a long sleeve on? It’s definitely to hot out here for that. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from NLE Choppa, John Gabbana, and more.

OMARION FT. T-PAIN – “CAN YOU HEAR ME?”

VADO – “MAMA SUSHI”

NLE CHOPPA – “TOP SHOTTA FLOW”

JOHN GABBANA – “THOT CURSE”

SHA GUALLA – “SAFETY”

YUNG DRED – “CITY ON FYRE”

SLEEPY HALLOW FT. SHEFF G – “WATER”

AQUIHAYAQUIHAY – MUACK

BERCHIE – “LAV$H”

TIACORINE – “GET THE STRAP”

 

Omarion ft. T-Pain “Can You Hear Me?,” Vado “Mama Sushi” & More | Daily Visuals 8.10.20  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

