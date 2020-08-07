CLOSE
Top 10 Little Things that Keep Us Happy During Pandemic!

Young afro woman holding skateboard

Source: izusek / Getty

These are different times for us all and it can be a daunting task of finding the little things that keep us happy. With our outlets like vacations, concerts, and sports, not happening a new survey has managed to find the top ten “little joys” we’ve been relying on during the pandemic.  Check ’em out below:

Playful African American family enjoying a day in nature.

Source: EmirMemedovski / Getty

According to SWNSdigital, here are a few little joys that we rely on:

 

1.  Seeing someone we love after being apart for a while.

 

2.  Sleeping in a bed that’s just been made.

Sheets

Source: Via iOne Digital / Interactive One

3.  Feeling the sun on our face.

 

4.  Getting something free.

 

5.  Having some time to ourselves.

Smiling woman with yellow vest and headphones listening music

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

6.  Hugging someone we love.

 

7.  Finding money we didn’t know we had.

Money Gift

Source: AydAn Mutlu / Getty

8.  Drinking coffee in the morning.

 

9.  The feeling after taking a shower.

Business man using mobile phone

Source: Brand New Images / Getty

10.  Getting a text from someone that says “I’ve been thinking about you.”

For more details, click here. 

Top 10 Little Things that Keep Us Happy During Pandemic!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

