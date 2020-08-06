Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Before Trump Visit

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19 just before a scheduled visit with President Trump.
President Trump was to meet DeWine Thursday in Cleveland and underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test before his visit as part of standard protocol. The news was revealed on Governor DeWine’s Twitter account.
DeWine is currently a-symptomatic and is planning to follow CDC recommendations and quarantine in his home for 14 days.
DeWine is the second governor in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19 after Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took a COID-19 but tested negative.
For more information on COVID-19 and Ohio visit coronavirus.ohio.gov
