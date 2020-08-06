CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Before Trump Visit

DeWine is the 2nd US Governor to Test Positive

 

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

 

Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19 just before a scheduled visit with President Trump.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

President Trump was to meet DeWine Thursday in Cleveland and underwent a mandatory COVID-19 test before his visit as part of standard protocol.  The news was revealed on Governor DeWine’s Twitter account.

DeWine is currently a-symptomatic and is planning to follow CDC recommendations and quarantine in his home for 14 days.

DeWine is the second governor in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19 after Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.  Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took a COID-19 but tested negative.

For more information on COVID-19 and Ohio visit coronavirus.ohio.gov

source

The Latest:

 

Governor Mike DeWine Test Positive for COVID-19 Just Before Trump Visit  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ta-Nehisi Coates Tapped As Guest Editor for ‘Vanity…
 19 hours ago
08.06.20
13 items
President Donald Trump Made An Absolute Fool Of…
 21 hours ago
08.06.20
10 items
Être Au Fumpar: French Rapper Jnr Slice Inspires…
 22 hours ago
08.06.20
Roc Nation Partners With Brooklyn’s Long Island University…
 22 hours ago
08.06.20
Photos
Close